Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 1.58 million Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.12. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.31 changing hands around $0.12 or 2.31% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.55B. GNW’s last price was a premium, traded about 2.07% off its 52-week high of $5.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.43, which suggests the last value was 35.4% up since then. When we look at Genworth Financial Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.20 million.

Analysts gave the Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended GNW as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Genworth Financial Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.21.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) trade information

Instantly GNW is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.30 on Tuesday, 12/20/22 added 2.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 28.15%, with the 5-day performance at 1.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) is 10.43% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.06 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -6.2% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GNW’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 5.84% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.84% for it to hit the projected low.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Genworth Financial Inc. will fall -61.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -34.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.93 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Genworth Financial Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $1.93 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Genworth Financial Inc. earnings to increase by 26.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

GNW Dividends

Genworth Financial Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 30 and February 03.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.34% of Genworth Financial Inc. shares while 78.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.08%. There are 78.02% institutions holding the Genworth Financial Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 14.72% of the shares, roughly 74.14 million GNW shares worth $261.72 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.48% or 57.84 million shares worth $204.17 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 31.04 million shares estimated at $108.63 million under it, the former controlled 6.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.97% of the shares, roughly 14.98 million shares worth around $52.89 million.