Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the latest trading session, 1.3 million Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.79. With the company’s most recent per share price at $133.02 changing hands around $5.92 or 4.66% at last look, the market valuation stands at $15.93B. ETSY’s current price is a discount, trading about -75.15% off its 52-week high of $232.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $67.01, which suggests the last value was 49.62% up since then. When we look at Etsy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.37 million.

Analysts gave the Etsy Inc. (ETSY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended ETSY as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Etsy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.37.

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) trade information

Instantly ETSY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 135.05 on Tuesday, 12/20/22 added 4.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.95%, with the 5-day performance at -3.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) is 11.57% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.84 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $122.54, meaning bulls need a downside of -8.55% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ETSY’s forecast low is $47.00 with $186.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -39.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 64.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Etsy Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 71.55% over the past 6 months, a -256.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -8.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Etsy Inc. will fall -40.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -37.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 21 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $564.3 million. 21 analysts are of the opinion that Etsy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $743.01 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 71.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Etsy Inc. earnings to increase by 23.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.70% per year.

ETSY Dividends

Etsy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 27.

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.74% of Etsy Inc. shares while 103.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.41%. There are 103.64% institutions holding the Etsy Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 10.86% of the shares, roughly 13.75 million ETSY shares worth $1.01 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.19% or 11.64 million shares worth $851.88 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 3.74 million shares estimated at $273.74 million under it, the former controlled 2.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.31% of the shares, roughly 2.93 million shares worth around $214.23 million.