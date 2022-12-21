Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) Lose -0.31%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 5.62 million Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.97. With the company’s per share price at $6.53 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.97B. ETRN’s last price was a discount, traded about -71.82% off its 52-week high of $11.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.87, which suggests the last value was 10.11% up since then. When we look at Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.45 million.

Analysts gave the Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended ETRN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.13.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) trade information

Instantly ETRN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.79%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.41 on Tuesday, 12/20/22 subtracted -0.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.85%, with the 5-day performance at -10.79% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) is -18.17% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.59, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.98% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ETRN’s forecast low is $7.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -53.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -7.2% for it to hit the projected low.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $337.63 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $349.49 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 41.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -65.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Equitrans Midstream Corporation earnings to decrease by -413.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 22.60% per year.

ETRN Dividends

Equitrans Midstream Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 20 and February 24. The 9.19% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 9.19% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.41% of Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares while 95.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.40%.