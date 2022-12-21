Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the latest trading session, 1.46 million Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $12.45 changing hands around $0.17 or 1.43% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.43B. DNBâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -67.55% off its 52-week high of $20.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.23, which suggests the last value was 9.8% up since then. When we look at Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.10 million.

Analysts gave the Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended DNB as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.29.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB) trade information

Instantly DNB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.22%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 13.27 on Tuesday, 12/20/22 added 1.43% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.07%, with the 5-day performance at -8.22% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB) is -5.76% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.53 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.12, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.77% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DNBâ€™s forecast low is $12.50 with $21.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -68.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.4% for it to hit the projected low.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -16.12% over the past 6 months, a 1.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $557.6 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $611.85 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.30%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 69.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.81% per year.

DNB Dividends

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 20. The 1.63% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 1.63% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.64% of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. shares while 87.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.02%. There are 87.59% institutions holding the Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. stock share, with Cannae Holdings, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 20.35% of the shares, roughly 88.28 million DNB shares worth $1.33 billion.

Thomas H Lee Partners Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.34% or 57.87 million shares worth $869.75 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Fundamental Investors Inc and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 9.42 million shares estimated at $116.69 million under it, the former controlled 2.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 2.06% of the shares, roughly 8.93 million shares worth around $110.67 million.