Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the last trading session, 3.91 million Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.59. With the company’s per share price at $0.28 changed hands at $0.04 or 13.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.37M. DGLY’s last price was a discount, traded about -335.71% off its 52-week high of $1.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.24, which suggests the last value was 14.29% up since then. When we look at Digital Ally Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 290.29K.

Analysts gave the Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DGLY as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Digital Ally Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) trade information

Instantly DGLY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.80%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3100 on Tuesday, 12/20/22 added 13.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -74.16%, with the 5-day performance at -7.80% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) is -24.80% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.52 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.82% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DGLY’s forecast low is $2.50 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -971.43% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -792.86% for it to hit the projected low.

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Digital Ally Inc. will fall -175.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -900.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 110.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Digital Ally Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $14.35 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 22.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Digital Ally Inc. earnings to increase by 517.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

DGLY Dividends

Digital Ally Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.56% of Digital Ally Inc. shares while 9.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.80%.