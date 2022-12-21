Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) Disappoints Wall Street With 7.30% Stock Price Gain

In the last trading session, 1.32 million Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.04. With the company’s per share price at $2.94 changed hands at $0.2 or 7.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $127.89M. DAKT’s last price was a discount, traded about -82.99% off its 52-week high of $5.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.46, which suggests the last value was 50.34% up since then. When we look at Daktronics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 273.53K.

Analysts gave the Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DAKT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Daktronics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) trade information

Instantly DAKT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 28.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.24 on Tuesday, 12/20/22 added 7.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.78%, with the 5-day performance at 28.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) is -19.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.35 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 46.55% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DAKT’s forecast low is $5.50 with $5.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -87.07% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -87.07% for it to hit the projected low.

Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Daktronics Inc. will fall -100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 600.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $184.21 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Daktronics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023 will be $164.68 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -43.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Daktronics Inc. earnings to decrease by -94.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

DAKT Dividends

Daktronics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 08 and March 13.

Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.80% of Daktronics Inc. shares while 48.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.04%. There are 48.35% institutions holding the Daktronics Inc. stock share, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 5.58% of the shares, roughly 2.51 million DAKT shares worth $7.57 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.12% or 1.86 million shares worth $5.59 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. With 1.24 million shares estimated at $3.72 million under it, the former controlled 2.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series held about 1.76% of the shares, roughly 0.79 million shares worth around $2.99 million.