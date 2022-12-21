Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) Disappoints Wall Street With 2.53% Stock Price Gain

In the latest trading session, 0.46 million Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.83 changing hands around $0.05 or 2.53% at last look, the market valuation stands at $310.00M. CYXT’s current price is a discount, trading about -742.62% off its 52-week high of $15.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.68, which suggests the last value was 8.2% up since then. When we look at Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 667.07K.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) trade information

Instantly CYXT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9900 on Tuesday, 12/20/22 added 2.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -85.88%, with the 5-day performance at -11.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) is -12.32% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.62 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cyxtera Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -87.55% over the past 6 months, a 11.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cyxtera Technologies Inc. will rise 37.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 4.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $191.03 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $192.78 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $178.4 million and $182.4 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.70%.

The 2022 estimates are for Cyxtera Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -161.80%.

CYXT Dividends

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 20 and March 24.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.95% of Cyxtera Technologies Inc. shares while 61.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.26%. There are 61.65% institutions holding the Cyxtera Technologies Inc. stock share, with BC Partners Advisors L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 26.54% of the shares, roughly 47.68 million CYXT shares worth $88.2 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.13% or 21.79 million shares worth $40.32 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund and Fidelity Value Fund. With 4.43 million shares estimated at $8.2 million under it, the former controlled 2.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Value Fund held about 1.65% of the shares, roughly 2.97 million shares worth around $5.5 million.