Could Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the latest trading session, 1.29 million Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.89. With the company’s most recent per share price at $21.87 changing hands around $0.1 or 0.45% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.41B. CCJ’s current price is a discount, trading about -48.56% off its 52-week high of $32.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.03, which suggests the last value was 17.56% up since then. When we look at Cameco Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.36 million.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) trade information

Instantly CCJ is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.80%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 22.19 on Tuesday, 12/20/22 added 0.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.18%, with the 5-day performance at -1.80% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) is -8.68% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.98 days.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cameco Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 2.79% over the past 6 months, a 235.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cameco Corporation will rise 40.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 433.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $358.48 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Cameco Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $421.21 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $367.76 million and $308.8 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 36.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -10.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Cameco Corporation earnings to decrease by -92.10%.

CCJ Dividends

Cameco Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 07 and February 13. The 0.40% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.09. It is important to note, however, that the 0.40% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.12% of Cameco Corporation shares while 67.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.60%. There are 67.52% institutions holding the Cameco Corporation stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 3.36% of the shares, roughly 14.55 million CCJ shares worth $305.76 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.31% or 14.32 million shares worth $300.96 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund. With 14.46 million shares estimated at $383.25 million under it, the former controlled 3.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund held about 2.06% of the shares, roughly 8.91 million shares worth around $187.32 million.