AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDX): Don’t Ditch AVDX Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.05 million AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.28 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.82B. AVDX’s last price was a discount, traded about -78.56% off its 52-week high of $16.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.86, which suggests the last value was 36.85% up since then. When we look at AvidXchange Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.48 million.

Analysts gave the AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended AVDX as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. AvidXchange Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) trade information

Instantly AVDX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.98%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 9.67 on Tuesday, 12/20/22 subtracted -0.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.38%, with the 5-day performance at 0.98% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) is 10.61% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.79, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.99% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AVDX’s forecast low is $8.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -40.09% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.79% for it to hit the projected low.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AvidXchange Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 41.03% over the past 6 months, a 72.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $78.67 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that AvidXchange Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $83.33 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $65.18 million and $69.27 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 20.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -210.30%.

AVDX Dividends

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 02.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.94% of AvidXchange Holdings Inc. shares while 69.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.06%. There are 69.40% institutions holding the AvidXchange Holdings Inc. stock share, with Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.56% of the shares, roughly 18.93 million AVDX shares worth $116.23 million.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.85% or 11.58 million shares worth $71.09 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and New Economy Fund (The). With 7.9 million shares estimated at $48.49 million under it, the former controlled 3.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New Economy Fund (The) held about 1.99% of the shares, roughly 3.94 million shares worth around $33.2 million.