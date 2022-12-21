Are NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the latest trading session, 1.09 million NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.90. With the company’s most recent per share price at $31.81 changing hands around $0.15 or 0.47% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.48B. NRG’s current price is a discount, trading about -50.33% off its 52-week high of $47.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.64, which suggests the last value was 3.68% up since then. When we look at NRG Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.32 million.

Analysts gave the NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended NRG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NRG Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.69.

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) trade information

Instantly NRG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.24%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 32.60 on Tuesday, 12/20/22 added 0.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.51%, with the 5-day performance at -5.24% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) is -25.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.14, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.6% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NRG’s forecast low is $30.00 with $43.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -35.18% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.69% for it to hit the projected low.

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NRG Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.21% over the past 6 months, a 46.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NRG Energy Inc. will fall -74.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -12.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.89 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that NRG Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $6.03 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.61 billion and $7.05 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -14.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 41.50%. The 2022 estimates are for NRG Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 330.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 37.90% per year.

NRG Dividends

NRG Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 27. The 4.42% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.40. It is important to note, however, that the 4.42% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.91% of NRG Energy Inc. shares while 103.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.73%. There are 103.78% institutions holding the NRG Energy Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 13.90% of the shares, roughly 32.68 million NRG shares worth $1.25 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.48% or 31.69 million shares worth $1.21 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Putnam Large Cap Value Fund. With 6.98 million shares estimated at $266.55 million under it, the former controlled 2.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Putnam Large Cap Value Fund held about 2.79% of the shares, roughly 6.57 million shares worth around $248.1 million.