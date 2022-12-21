Are E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 2.43 million E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.53 changed hands at $0.15 or 39.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.82M. EJH’s last price was a discount, traded about -6541.51% off its 52-week high of $35.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the last value was 32.08% up since then. When we look at E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 372.84K.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information

Instantly EJH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.30%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5733 on Tuesday, 12/20/22 added 39.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -98.20%, with the 5-day performance at 9.30% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) is -26.83% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.33 days.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.20%. The 2022 estimates are for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -166.00%.

EJH Dividends

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.97% of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited shares while 1.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.00%. There are 1.40% institutions holding the E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.10% of the shares, roughly 41811.0 EJH shares worth $0.25 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.05% or 20463.0 shares worth $0.12 million as of Jun 29, 2022.