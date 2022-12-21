Aramark (NYSE: ARMK): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the latest trading session, 0.75 million Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s most recent per share price at $41.77 changing hands around $0.59 or 1.43% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.71B. ARMK’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.73% off its 52-week high of $43.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.74, which suggests the last value was 31.19% up since then. When we look at Aramark’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.25 million.

Analysts gave the Aramark (ARMK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended ARMK as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aramark’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.49.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) trade information

Instantly ARMK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 42.10 on Tuesday, 12/20/22 added 1.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.75%, with the 5-day performance at -2.85% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) is 1.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.13% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ARMK’s forecast low is $36.00 with $51.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -22.1% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.81% for it to hit the projected low.

Aramark (ARMK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aramark share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 39.07% over the past 6 months, a 62.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aramark will rise 133.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 118.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 32.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.09 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Aramark’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $4.44 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.55 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -12.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Aramark earnings to increase by 286.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 31.80% per year.

ARMK Dividends

Aramark is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 06 and February 10. The 1.07% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.44. It is important to note, however, that the 1.07% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.80% of Aramark shares while 105.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.76%. There are 105.90% institutions holding the Aramark stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.10% of the shares, roughly 23.46 million ARMK shares worth $718.46 million.

Royal Bank of Canada holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.07% or 20.79 million shares worth $636.75 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund and Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd. With 11.38 million shares estimated at $354.9 million under it, the former controlled 4.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd held about 4.19% of the shares, roughly 10.79 million shares worth around $330.42 million.