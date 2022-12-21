APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the latest trading session, 1.08 million APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.62. With the company’s most recent per share price at $45.73 changing hands around $1.6 or 3.62% at last look, the market valuation stands at $14.60B. APA’s current price is a discount, trading about -13.6% off its 52-week high of $51.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.49, which suggests the last value was 46.45% up since then. When we look at APA Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.71 million.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) trade information

Instantly APA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 45.67 on Tuesday, 12/20/22 added 3.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 64.11%, with the 5-day performance at -3.71% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) is -4.77% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.41 days.

APA Corporation (APA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the APA Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 17.68% over the past 6 months, a 111.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for APA Corporation will rise 57.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -3.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.39 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that APA Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $2.22 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.4 billion and $3.48 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -36.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.10%. The 2022 estimates are for APA Corporation earnings to increase by 120.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 24.79% per year.

APA Dividends

APA Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 20 and February 24. The 2.27% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 2.27% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.36% of APA Corporation shares while 82.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.75%. There are 82.45% institutions holding the APA Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 12.65% of the shares, roughly 40.67 million APA shares worth $1.87 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.01% or 25.77 million shares worth $1.19 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Oakmark Fund. With 9.75 million shares estimated at $448.6 million under it, the former controlled 3.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Oakmark Fund held about 2.97% of the shares, roughly 9.53 million shares worth around $438.79 million.