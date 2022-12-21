Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS) Stock Could Reward Investors With A -201.72% Loss

In the last trading session, 1.02 million Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.58 changed hands at $0.03 or 5.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $111.55M. USAS’s last price was a discount, traded about -125.86% off its 52-week high of $1.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.37, which suggests the last value was 36.21% up since then. When we look at Americas Gold and Silver Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 349.61K.

Analysts gave the Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended USAS as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) trade information

Instantly USAS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7599 on Tuesday, 12/20/22 added 5.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.74%, with the 5-day performance at -4.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) is 20.30% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.78 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.05, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.76% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, USAS’s forecast low is $0.58 with $1.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -201.72% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Americas Gold and Silver Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -18.84% over the past 6 months, a 26.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 113.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $21.51 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Americas Gold and Silver Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $26.34 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 84.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation earnings to increase by 85.60%.

USAS Dividends

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 14 and November 18.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.43% of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation shares while 30.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.82%. There are 30.41% institutions holding the Americas Gold and Silver Corporation stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 4.42% of the shares, roughly 8.71 million USAS shares worth $5.99 million.

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.03% or 7.94 million shares worth $3.26 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF. With 8.22 million shares estimated at $3.37 million under it, the former controlled 4.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF held about 2.58% of the shares, roughly 5.08 million shares worth around $3.5 million.