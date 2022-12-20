XCUR Stock Forecast 2022: Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) Is Weak With A -127.27% Downside

In the latest trading session, 3.25 million Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.88 changing hands around $0.17 or 24.62% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.90M. XCUR’s current price is a discount, trading about -1053.41% off its 52-week high of $10.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.63, which suggests the last value was 28.41% up since then. When we look at Exicure Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 52510.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 39.23K.

Analysts gave the Exicure Inc. (XCUR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended XCUR as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Exicure Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.9.

Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) trade information

Instantly XCUR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.57%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9100 on Monday, 12/19/22 added 24.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -88.29%, with the 5-day performance at -6.57% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) is -40.83% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.75 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 56.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, XCUR’s forecast low is $2.00 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -127.27% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -127.27% for it to hit the projected low.

Exicure Inc. (XCUR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Exicure Inc. will rise 88.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 95.80% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.9 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Exicure Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $3.9 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.68 million and $2.12 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 84.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -10.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Exicure Inc. earnings to decrease by -155.70%.

XCUR Dividends

Exicure Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 17 and November 21.

Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.54% of Exicure Inc. shares while 14.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.36%. There are 14.75% institutions holding the Exicure Inc. stock share, with Abingworth, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 5.68% of the shares, roughly 0.28 million XCUR shares worth $0.61 million.

Carlson Capital. L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.02% or 99999.0 shares worth $0.22 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 54676.0 shares estimated at $0.12 million under it, the former controlled 1.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.70% of the shares, roughly 34823.0 shares worth around $75217.0.