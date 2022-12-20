Why Should You Invest In Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIG)?

In the last trading session, 1.21 million Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.99 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $160.17M. TIG’s last price was a discount, traded about -58.1% off its 52-week high of $9.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.12, which suggests the last value was 64.61% up since then. When we look at Trean Insurance Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 264.96K.

Analysts gave the Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended TIG as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Trean Insurance Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.09.

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) trade information

Instantly TIG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 102.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.02 on Monday, 12/19/22 added 0.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.77%, with the 5-day performance at 102.36% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) is 161.57% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.65 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.37% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TIG’s forecast low is $5.50 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -33.56% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Trean Insurance Group Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.13% over the past 6 months, a 2.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Trean Insurance Group Inc. will fall -40.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 200.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -58.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $68.4 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Trean Insurance Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $70.1 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -54.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for Trean Insurance Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -81.30%.

TIG Dividends

Trean Insurance Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 02.

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.85% of Trean Insurance Group Inc. shares while 77.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.79%. There are 77.86% institutions holding the Trean Insurance Group Inc. stock share, with Royce & Associates LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 7.55% of the shares, roughly 3.87 million TIG shares worth $24.1 million.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.70% or 1.38 million shares worth $8.63 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Royce Total Return Fund and Janus Henderson Venture Fund. With 2.78 million shares estimated at $17.34 million under it, the former controlled 5.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Venture Fund held about 2.36% of the shares, roughly 1.21 million shares worth around $7.54 million.