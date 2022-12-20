When Will LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN) Be A Good Investment?

In the last trading session, 1.11 million LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.67 changed hands at $0.32 or 23.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $168.85M. LIAN’s last price was a discount, traded about -383.83% off its 52-week high of $8.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.07, which suggests the last value was 35.93% up since then. When we look at LianBio’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 160.32K.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) trade information

Instantly LIAN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8400 on Monday, 12/19/22 added 23.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -72.89%, with the 5-day performance at 15.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) is 8.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.53 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

LianBio (LIAN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the LianBio share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -32.93% over the past 6 months, a 77.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for LianBio will rise 38.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -39.30% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for LianBio earnings to decrease by -40.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.90% per year.

LIAN Dividends

LianBio is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 11.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.86% of LianBio shares while 81.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.35%. There are 81.29% institutions holding the LianBio stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 52.20% of the shares, roughly 56.56 million LIAN shares worth $122.17 million.

VR Adviser, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.96% or 5.38 million shares worth $11.62 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Small Cap Stock Fund. With 0.62 million shares estimated at $1.33 million under it, the former controlled 0.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Small Cap Stock Fund held about 0.15% of the shares, roughly 0.16 million shares worth around $0.37 million.