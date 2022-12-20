When Will Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) Be A Good Investment?

In the latest trading session, 6.29 million Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.60. With the company’s most recent per share price at $86.10 changed hands at -$1.06 or -1.22% at last look, the market valuation stands at $229.22B. BABA’s current price is a discount, trading about -61.09% off its 52-week high of $138.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $58.01, which suggests the last value was 32.62% up since then. When we look at Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 21.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 25.92 million.

Analysts gave the Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 59 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 7 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended BABA as a Hold, 46 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.35.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) trade information

Instantly BABA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 94.08 on Monday, 12/19/22 subtracted -1.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.63%, with the 5-day performance at -2.52% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is 3.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 69.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.3 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Alibaba Group Holding Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -18.08% over the past 6 months, a -14.20% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -12.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Alibaba Group Holding Limited will fall -9.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 37.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 22 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $35.44 billion. 21 analysts are of the opinion that Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $30.98 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $33.71 billion and $28.35 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Alibaba Group Holding Limited earnings to decrease by -58.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.59% per year.

BABA Dividends

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 27.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares while 14.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.72%. There are 14.72% institutions holding the Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock share, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.94% of the shares, roughly 24.9 million BABA shares worth $2.15 billion.

Primecap Management Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.66% or 17.39 million shares worth $1.5 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund. With 9.91 million shares estimated at $856.26 million under it, the former controlled 0.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund held about 0.33% of the shares, roughly 8.79 million shares worth around $759.12 million.