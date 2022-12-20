Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 0.44 million Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.55 changing hands around $0.09 or 17.89% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.15M. VVOS’s current price is a discount, trading about -570.91% off its 52-week high of $3.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.34, which suggests the last value was 38.18% up since then. When we look at Vivos Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 50.16K.

Analysts gave the Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VVOS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vivos Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) trade information

Instantly VVOS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 29.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7275 on Monday, 12/19/22 added 17.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -79.36%, with the 5-day performance at 29.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) is -29.10% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.56 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.25% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VVOS’s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -627.27% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -627.27% for it to hit the projected low.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vivos Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -67.97% over the past 6 months, a -4.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.81 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Vivos Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $3.72 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.5 million and $4.55 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -15.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -18.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for Vivos Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -44.30%.

VVOS Dividends

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 20.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.68% of Vivos Therapeutics Inc. shares while 8.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.40%. There are 8.93% institutions holding the Vivos Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 3.18% of the shares, roughly 0.73 million VVOS shares worth $0.41 million.

Russell Investments Group, Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.59% or 0.37 million shares worth $0.2 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.43 million shares estimated at $0.24 million under it, the former controlled 1.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.19% of the shares, roughly 0.27 million shares worth around $0.15 million.