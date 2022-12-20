Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.1 million Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $17.97 changed hands at -$1.3 or -6.75% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.12B. VERV’s last price was a discount, traded about -139.29% off its 52-week high of $43.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.70, which suggests the last value was 40.46% up since then. When we look at Verve Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.02 million.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) trade information

Instantly VERV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -21.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 24.40 on Monday, 12/19/22 subtracted -6.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -51.26%, with the 5-day performance at -21.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) is -22.78% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.08 days.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Verve Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 37.91% over the past 6 months, a 32.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Verve Therapeutics Inc. will fall -16.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -24.20% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Verve Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -351.70%.

VERV Dividends

Verve Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.88% of Verve Therapeutics Inc. shares while 101.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 112.18%. There are 101.09% institutions holding the Verve Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Alphabet Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 17.81% of the shares, roughly 10.97 million VERV shares worth $197.2 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.15% or 7.48 million shares worth $134.46 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 2.47 million shares estimated at $44.4 million under it, the former controlled 4.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 3.80% of the shares, roughly 2.34 million shares worth around $42.07 million.