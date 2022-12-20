The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 1.28 million The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.76. With the company’s most recent per share price at $45.84 changing hands around $1.71 or 3.87% at last look, the market valuation stands at $21.90B. TTD’s current price is a discount, trading about -115.1% off its 52-week high of $98.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $39.00, which suggests the last value was 14.92% up since then. When we look at The Trade Desk Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.52 million.

Analysts gave the The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended TTD as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. The Trade Desk Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.22.

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) trade information

Instantly TTD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 53.12 on Monday, 12/19/22 added 3.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -51.84%, with the 5-day performance at -10.34% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) is -11.85% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.83 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $61.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.85% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TTD’s forecast low is $27.00 with $90.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -96.34% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 41.1% for it to hit the projected low.

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Trade Desk Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.23% over the past 6 months, a 14.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Trade Desk Inc. will rise 22.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -14.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 32.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $386.08 million. 19 analysts are of the opinion that The Trade Desk Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $509.98 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $283.52 million and $395.6 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 36.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 28.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 43.30%. The 2022 estimates are for The Trade Desk Inc. earnings to decrease by -44.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 24.00% per year.

TTD Dividends

The Trade Desk Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 20.

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.91% of The Trade Desk Inc. shares while 77.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.46%. There are 77.75% institutions holding the The Trade Desk Inc. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 10.65% of the shares, roughly 47.07 million TTD shares worth $1.97 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.20% or 40.69 million shares worth $1.7 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund. With 13.02 million shares estimated at $545.43 million under it, the former controlled 2.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund held about 2.75% of the shares, roughly 12.15 million shares worth around $632.23 million.