Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 48.86 million Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.96. With the company’s most recent per share price at $145.02 changed hands at -$4.85 or -3.23% at last look, the market valuation stands at $496.69B. TSLA’s current price is a discount, trading about -177.67% off its 52-week high of $402.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $145.82, which suggests the last value was -0.55% down since then. When we look at Tesla Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 120.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 88.32 million.

Analysts gave the Tesla Inc. (TSLA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 43 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 6 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended TSLA as a Hold, 21 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Tesla Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.25.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) trade information

Instantly TSLA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 161.62 on Monday, 12/19/22 subtracted -3.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -57.45%, with the 5-day performance at -10.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is -18.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 69.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.93 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $281.19, meaning bulls need an upside of 48.43% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TSLA’s forecast low is $85.00 with $450.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -210.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 41.39% for it to hit the projected low.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tesla Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -36.77% over the past 6 months, a 79.20% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tesla Inc. will rise 47.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 55.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $26.16 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Tesla Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $26.51 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $17.72 billion and $17.8 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 47.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 48.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 48.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Tesla Inc. earnings to increase by 669.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 48.09% per year.

TSLA Dividends

Tesla Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 24 and January 30.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.43% of Tesla Inc. shares while 44.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.89%. There are 44.20% institutions holding the Tesla Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 6.48% of the shares, roughly 204.72 million TSLA shares worth $45.95 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.26% or 166.11 million shares worth $37.29 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 77.8 million shares estimated at $17.46 billion under it, the former controlled 2.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 1.76% of the shares, roughly 55.72 million shares worth around $12.51 billion.