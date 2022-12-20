Tellurian Inc. (AMEX: TELL) Stock Could Make A -455.56% Loss

In the last trading session, 43.56 million Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.23. With the company’s per share price at $1.80 changed hands at -$0.62 or -25.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $987.25M. TELL’s last price was a discount, traded about -262.78% off its 52-week high of $6.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.54, which suggests the last value was 14.44% up since then. When we look at Tellurian Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 17.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.42 million.

Analysts gave the Tellurian Inc. (TELL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended TELL as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tellurian Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL) trade information

Instantly TELL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -21.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.47 on Monday, 12/19/22 subtracted -25.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.56%, with the 5-day performance at -21.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL) is -32.58% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 93.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.54, meaning bulls need an upside of 60.35% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TELL’s forecast low is $1.80 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -455.56% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tellurian Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -51.09% over the past 6 months, a 28.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 24.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tellurian Inc. will rise 125.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 122.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 451.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $84.72 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Tellurian Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $110.63 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 412.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Tellurian Inc. earnings to increase by 64.20%.

TELL Dividends

Tellurian Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 27.

Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.94% of Tellurian Inc. shares while 46.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.87%. There are 46.36% institutions holding the Tellurian Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 8.72% of the shares, roughly 37.56 million TELL shares worth $111.92 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.51% or 36.63 million shares worth $109.16 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 19.61 million shares estimated at $46.88 million under it, the former controlled 4.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.50% of the shares, roughly 15.05 million shares worth around $44.85 million.