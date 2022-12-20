Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the latest trading session, 0.9 million Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.94. With the company’s most recent per share price at $26.37 changing hands around $0.56 or 2.17% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.17B. TDOC’s current price is a discount, trading about -273.27% off its 52-week high of $98.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.08, which suggests the last value was 12.48% up since then. When we look at Teladoc Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.63 million.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) trade information

Instantly TDOC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.82%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 29.14 on Monday, 12/19/22 added 2.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -71.89%, with the 5-day performance at -7.82% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) is -13.85% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 33.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.24 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Teladoc Health Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -18.09% over the past 6 months, a -4,508.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Teladoc Health Inc. will fall -257.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 99.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 25 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $632.59 million. 18 analysts are of the opinion that Teladoc Health Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $655.94 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $554.24 million and $568.8 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Teladoc Health Inc. earnings to increase by 49.00%.

TDOC Dividends

Teladoc Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 20 and February 24.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.19% of Teladoc Health Inc. shares while 87.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.10%. There are 87.05% institutions holding the Teladoc Health Inc. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 12.94% of the shares, roughly 20.86 million TDOC shares worth $528.76 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.41% or 13.56 million shares worth $450.34 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 12.53 million shares estimated at $317.74 million under it, the former controlled 7.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.65% of the shares, roughly 4.28 million shares worth around $142.09 million.