Stock Performance And Forecast For IceCure Medical Ltd

In the last trading session, 3.74 million IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.94 changed hands at -$0.05 or -4.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $34.50M. ICCM’s last price was a discount, traded about -314.89% off its 52-week high of $3.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.98, which suggests the last value was -4.26% down since then. When we look at IceCure Medical Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 42120.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 614.35K.

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) trade information

Instantly ICCM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.0900 on Monday, 12/19/22 subtracted -4.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -69.29%, with the 5-day performance at -9.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) is -10.83% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 91280.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.54 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ICCM’s forecast low is $3.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -431.91% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -219.15% for it to hit the projected low.

IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the IceCure Medical Ltd share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -46.48% over the past 6 months, a -20.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for IceCure Medical Ltd earnings to decrease by -25.70%.

ICCM Dividends

IceCure Medical Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 71.33% of IceCure Medical Ltd shares while 8.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.22%.