Stock Performance And Forecast For DocuSign Inc.

In the last trading session, 8.23 million DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s per share price at $54.22 changed hands at -$2.05 or -3.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.91B. DOCU’s last price was a discount, traded about -194.6% off its 52-week high of $159.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $39.57, which suggests the last value was 27.02% up since then. When we look at DocuSign Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.79 million.

Analysts gave the DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 16 recommended DOCU as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. DocuSign Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.42.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) trade information

Instantly DOCU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 61.60 on Monday, 12/19/22 subtracted -3.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -64.40%, with the 5-day performance at 0.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) is 14.29% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.67 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $59.04, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.16% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DOCU’s forecast low is $38.00 with $90.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -65.99% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 29.92% for it to hit the projected low.

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DocuSign Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.95% over the past 6 months, a -2.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DocuSign Inc. will fall -27.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -14.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $626.93 million. 16 analysts are of the opinion that DocuSign Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023 will be $640.66 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.20%. The 2022 estimates are for DocuSign Inc. earnings to increase by 72.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

DOCU Dividends

DocuSign Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 08 and March 13.

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.50% of DocuSign Inc. shares while 79.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.53%. There are 79.32% institutions holding the DocuSign Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.10% of the shares, roughly 18.27 million DOCU shares worth $1.05 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.62% or 11.29 million shares worth $647.91 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 5.89 million shares estimated at $338.14 million under it, the former controlled 2.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.26% of the shares, roughly 4.55 million shares worth around $260.94 million.