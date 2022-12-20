Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) Stock Forecast For 2022: $23.00 Per Share On The Upside

In the latest trading session, 6.64 million Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.99. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.41 changing hands around $0.22 or 2.69% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.66B. SNAP’s current price is a discount, trading about -485.61% off its 52-week high of $49.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.33, which suggests the last value was 12.84% up since then. When we look at Snap Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 31.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 42.86 million.

Analysts gave the Snap Inc. (SNAP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 42 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 30 recommended SNAP as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Snap Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.11.

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) trade information

Instantly SNAP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -13.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 9.91 on Monday, 12/19/22 added 2.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -82.59%, with the 5-day performance at -13.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) is -25.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 56.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.91 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.98% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SNAP’s forecast low is $3.00 with $23.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -173.48% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 64.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Snap Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -36.26% over the past 6 months, a -70.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Snap Inc. will fall -50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 200.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 31 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.31 billion. 23 analysts are of the opinion that Snap Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $1.1 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.3 billion and $1.02 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Snap Inc. earnings to increase by 51.80%.

SNAP Dividends

Snap Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 01 and February 06.

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.60% of Snap Inc. shares while 63.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.71%. There are 63.92% institutions holding the Snap Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 8.78% of the shares, roughly 119.32 million SNAP shares worth $1.57 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.48% or 74.43 million shares worth $977.26 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Edgewood Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 41.31 million shares estimated at $542.34 million under it, the former controlled 3.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.24% of the shares, roughly 30.5 million shares worth around $400.45 million.