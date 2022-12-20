SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.51 million SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.12 changing hands around $0.3 or 5.24% at last look, the market valuation stands at $852.62M. SILV’s current price is a discount, trading about -65.52% off its 52-week high of $10.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.58, which suggests the last value was 25.16% up since then. When we look at SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 million.

Analysts gave the SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SILV as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) trade information

Instantly SILV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.87%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.67 on Monday, 12/19/22 added 5.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.42%, with the 5-day performance at -10.87% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) is -7.32% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.55 days.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SilverCrest Metals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.41% over the past 6 months, a 106.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SilverCrest Metals Inc. will rise 83.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 400.00% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $14.71 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $36.04 million.

The 2022 estimates are for SilverCrest Metals Inc. earnings to increase by 187.50%.

SILV Dividends

SilverCrest Metals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 14.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.11% of SilverCrest Metals Inc. shares while 51.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.21%. There are 51.55% institutions holding the SilverCrest Metals Inc. stock share, with Sprott Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 5.75% of the shares, roughly 8.43 million SILV shares worth $51.33 million.

Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.00% or 7.32 million shares worth $44.57 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF. With 5.78 million shares estimated at $35.17 million under it, the former controlled 3.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF held about 3.46% of the shares, roughly 5.07 million shares worth around $30.85 million.