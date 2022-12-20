Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX: SVM) Shares Inclined By 2.63% In One Month.

In the latest trading session, 0.92 million Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.92. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.96 changing hands around $0.23 or 8.52% at last look, the market valuation stands at $456.37M. SVM’s current price is a discount, trading about -41.89% off its 52-week high of $4.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.99, which suggests the last value was 32.77% up since then. When we look at Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.40 million.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM) trade information

Instantly SVM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.21%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.04 on Monday, 12/19/22 added 8.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.39%, with the 5-day performance at -5.21% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM) is 2.63% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.55, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.95% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SVM’s forecast low is $2.96 with $8.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -187.16% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Silvercorp Metals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.00% over the past 6 months, a -37.93% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -7.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $56.9 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $36.55 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $59.08 million and $41.59 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -12.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Silvercorp Metals Inc. earnings to decrease by -34.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

SVM Dividends

Silvercorp Metals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 06 and February 10. The 0.92% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.03. It is important to note, however, that the 0.92% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.31% of Silvercorp Metals Inc. shares while 32.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.62%. There are 32.17% institutions holding the Silvercorp Metals Inc. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 4.62% of the shares, roughly 8.17 million SVM shares worth $24.27 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.96% or 5.24 million shares worth $15.56 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF. With 7.4 million shares estimated at $21.97 million under it, the former controlled 4.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF held about 2.75% of the shares, roughly 4.86 million shares worth around $14.44 million.