Should You Invest In Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) In 2022?

In the last trading session, 1.2 million Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.35 changed hands at -$0.03 or -2.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $196.44M. LLAP’s last price was a discount, traded about -840.0% off its 52-week high of $12.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.33, which suggests the last value was 1.48% up since then. When we look at Terran Orbital Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.21 million.

Analysts gave the Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LLAP as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Terran Orbital Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) trade information

Instantly LLAP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.78%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.5600 on Monday, 12/19/22 subtracted -2.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -86.35%, with the 5-day performance at -8.78% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) is -49.25% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.52 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.14, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.69% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LLAP’s forecast low is $6.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1011.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -344.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 126.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $26.47 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Terran Orbital Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $31.5 million.

LLAP Dividends

Terran Orbital Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 48.21% of Terran Orbital Corporation shares while 41.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.29%. There are 41.58% institutions holding the Terran Orbital Corporation stock share, with Beach Point Capital Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 15.81% of the shares, roughly 21.81 million LLAP shares worth $38.6 million.

Lockheed Martin Corp. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.58% or 13.21 million shares worth $60.48 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.79 million shares estimated at $3.62 million under it, the former controlled 0.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.33% of the shares, roughly 0.46 million shares worth around $0.82 million.