SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 3.64 million SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $13.17 changed hands at -$0.81 or -5.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.85B. S’s last price was a discount, traded about -309.79% off its 52-week high of $53.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.80, which suggests the last value was 2.81% up since then. When we look at SentinelOne Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.78 million.

Analysts gave the SentinelOne Inc. (S) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended S as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SentinelOne Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) trade information

Instantly S was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -17.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 17.34 on Monday, 12/19/22 subtracted -5.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -73.92%, with the 5-day performance at -17.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) is -22.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.57 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.66, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.88% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, S’s forecast low is $15.50 with $36.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -173.35% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -17.69% for it to hit the projected low.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SentinelOne Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -44.34% over the past 6 months, a 25.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SentinelOne Inc. will fall -46.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -11.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 103.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $110.94 million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that SentinelOne Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023 will be $124.57 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 89.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for SentinelOne Inc. earnings to decrease by -118.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.44% per year.

S Dividends

SentinelOne Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 31.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.58% of SentinelOne Inc. shares while 71.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.85%. There are 71.43% institutions holding the SentinelOne Inc. stock share, with Insight Holdings Group, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 16.84% of the shares, roughly 34.65 million S shares worth $808.3 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.18% or 27.11 million shares worth $632.48 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF. With 7.08 million shares estimated at $165.12 million under it, the former controlled 3.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF held about 2.78% of the shares, roughly 5.73 million shares worth around $146.37 million.