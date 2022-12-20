Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 1.32 million Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.42 changed hands at -$0.25 or -6.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $693.13M. SANA’s last price was a discount, traded about -408.48% off its 52-week high of $17.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.56, which suggests the last value was -4.09% down since then. When we look at Sana Biotechnology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 988.17K.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) trade information

Instantly SANA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -22.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.72 on Monday, 12/19/22 subtracted -6.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -77.91%, with the 5-day performance at -22.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) is -26.92% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 23.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 64.92% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SANA’s forecast low is $5.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -338.6% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -46.2% for it to hit the projected low.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sana Biotechnology Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -40.42% over the past 6 months, a 5.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sana Biotechnology Inc. will fall -15.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -23.30% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Sana Biotechnology Inc. earnings to decrease by -37.80%.

SANA Dividends

Sana Biotechnology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 11.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.27% of Sana Biotechnology Inc. shares while 88.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.82%. There are 88.56% institutions holding the Sana Biotechnology Inc. stock share, with Flagship Pioneering Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 18.00% of the shares, roughly 34.24 million SANA shares worth $220.16 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.79% or 11.01 million shares worth $70.8 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.65 million shares estimated at $27.92 million under it, the former controlled 2.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.34% of the shares, roughly 2.55 million shares worth around $16.37 million.