Risk Capital Investors Should Consider Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE).

In the latest trading session, 0.97 million Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.64. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.85 changing hands around $0.7 or 6.85% at last look, the market valuation stands at $347.74M. NINE’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.23% off its 52-week high of $11.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.79, which suggests the last value was 92.72% up since then. When we look at Nine Energy Service Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.24 million.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) trade information

Instantly NINE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 15.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 11.25 on Monday, 12/19/22 added 6.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 915.00%, with the 5-day performance at 15.87% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) is -5.84% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.8 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nine Energy Service Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 252.43% over the past 6 months, a 121.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nine Energy Service Inc. will rise 103.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 101.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 60.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $149.07 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Nine Energy Service Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $149.26 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $92.87 million and $105.09 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 60.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 42.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Nine Energy Service Inc. earnings to increase by 83.30%.

NINE Dividends

Nine Energy Service Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 06 and March 10.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.91% of Nine Energy Service Inc. shares while 47.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.54%. There are 47.07% institutions holding the Nine Energy Service Inc. stock share, with SCF Partners, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 27.24% of the shares, roughly 9.09 million NINE shares worth $24.08 million.

Clarity Financial, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.92% or 2.64 million shares worth $7.0 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 0.41 million shares estimated at $1.09 million under it, the former controlled 1.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 1.03% of the shares, roughly 0.34 million shares worth around $0.91 million.