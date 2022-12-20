RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.38 million RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.84. With the company’s per share price at $36.51 changed hands at -$2.89 or -7.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.58B. RNG’s last price was a discount, traded about -444.48% off its 52-week high of $198.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.00, which suggests the last value was 23.31% up since then. When we look at RingCentral Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.21 million.

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) trade information

Instantly RNG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.41%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 42.65 on Monday, 12/19/22 subtracted -7.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -80.51%, with the 5-day performance at -3.41% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) is -1.27% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.44 days.

RingCentral Inc. (RNG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the RingCentral Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -29.71% over the past 6 months, a 47.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for RingCentral Inc. will rise 38.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 51.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 26 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $502.69 million. 26 analysts are of the opinion that RingCentral Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $544.97 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $393.42 million and $448.5 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 27.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 48.64%. The 2022 estimates are for RingCentral Inc. earnings to decrease by -338.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 35.40% per year.

RNG Dividends

RingCentral Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 20 and February 24.

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.59% of RingCentral Inc. shares while 89.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.71%. There are 89.26% institutions holding the RingCentral Inc. stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 12.26% of the shares, roughly 10.46 million RNG shares worth $546.72 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.97% or 8.51 million shares worth $444.57 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and American Funds Insurance Ser-Growth Fund. With 5.1 million shares estimated at $203.61 million under it, the former controlled 5.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Funds Insurance Ser-Growth Fund held about 3.44% of the shares, roughly 2.94 million shares worth around $117.42 million.