Performance & Trends Of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) Stock

In the last trading session, 1.16 million Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.00. With the company’s per share price at $2.44 changed hands at -$0.22 or -8.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $465.53M. NKTR’s last price was a discount, traded about -553.28% off its 52-week high of $15.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.58, which suggests the last value was -5.74% down since then. When we look at Nektar Therapeutics’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.76 million.

Analysts gave the Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended NKTR as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Nektar Therapeutics’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.45.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) trade information

Instantly NKTR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.96%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.92 on Monday, 12/19/22 subtracted -8.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -81.94%, with the 5-day performance at -9.96% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is -28.86% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.79 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.41, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NKTR’s forecast low is $3.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -145.9% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -22.95% for it to hit the projected low.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nektar Therapeutics share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -33.51% over the past 6 months, a 25.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nektar Therapeutics will rise 35.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 54.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -10.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $22.61 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $22.42 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $24.92 million and $25.01 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -9.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -10.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Nektar Therapeutics earnings to decrease by -14.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -7.30% per year.

NKTR Dividends

Nektar Therapeutics is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 27 and March 03.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.12% of Nektar Therapeutics shares while 98.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.94%. There are 98.81% institutions holding the Nektar Therapeutics stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 19.87% of the shares, roughly 37.23 million NKTR shares worth $141.48 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 16.85% or 31.57 million shares worth $119.98 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Invesco Global Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 35.77 million shares estimated at $141.65 million under it, the former controlled 19.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 7.29% of the shares, roughly 13.67 million shares worth around $43.74 million.