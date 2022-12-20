Performance & Trends Of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) Stock

In the latest trading session, 1.69 million JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.66. With the company’s most recent per share price at $52.72 changing hands around $1.09 or 2.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.61B. JKS’s current price is a discount, trading about -45.9% off its 52-week high of $76.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $35.41, which suggests the last value was 32.83% up since then. When we look at JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 894.84K.

Analysts gave the JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended JKS as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.71.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) trade information

Instantly JKS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 55.23 on Monday, 12/19/22 added 2.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.34%, with the 5-day performance at 10.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) is 2.99% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.88 days.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.67% over the past 6 months, a 80.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -4.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. will rise 1,320.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 86.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 71.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.6 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $2.97 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.33 billion and $2.57 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 95.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.20%. The 2022 estimates are for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. earnings to increase by 172.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 72.41% per year.

JKS Dividends

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 28.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.48% of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. shares while 55.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.43%. There are 55.79% institutions holding the JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 6.39% of the shares, roughly 3.2 million JKS shares worth $221.46 million.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.39% or 3.2 million shares worth $221.41 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF. With 1.35 million shares estimated at $74.54 million under it, the former controlled 2.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Global Clean Energy ETF held about 1.86% of the shares, roughly 0.93 million shares worth around $51.7 million.