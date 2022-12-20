NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) Stock Forecast For 2022: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 3.29 million NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.64. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.27 changed hands at -$0.02 or -4.30% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.65M. NUZE’s current price is a discount, trading about -1770.37% off its 52-week high of $5.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.25, which suggests the last value was 7.41% up since then. When we look at NuZee Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 144.19K.

NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) trade information

Instantly NUZE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3333 on Monday, 12/19/22 subtracted -4.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -93.08%, with the 5-day performance at 2.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) is -7.67% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9210.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.12 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

NuZee Inc. (NUZE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -55.50%. The 2022 estimates are for NuZee Inc. earnings to decrease by -65.40%.

NUZE Dividends

NuZee Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 12.

NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.49% of NuZee Inc. shares while 8.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.94%. There are 8.53% institutions holding the NuZee Inc. stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 4.36% of the shares, roughly 0.6 million NUZE shares worth $0.6 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.76% or 0.38 million shares worth $0.38 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.5 million shares estimated at $0.51 million under it, the former controlled 3.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.33% of the shares, roughly 0.32 million shares worth around $0.32 million.