NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the last trading session, 1.0 million NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.52. With the company’s per share price at $7.59 changed hands at -$0.64 or -7.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $359.23M. NSTG’s last price was a discount, traded about -477.21% off its 52-week high of $43.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.37, which suggests the last value was 42.42% up since then. When we look at NanoString Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 million.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) trade information

Instantly NSTG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 8.70 on Monday, 12/19/22 subtracted -7.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -82.03%, with the 5-day performance at 2.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) is 14.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.24 days.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NanoString Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -38.24% over the past 6 months, a -18.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NanoString Technologies Inc. will rise 26.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 28.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $35.6 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that NanoString Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $43.97 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $37.15 million and $42.45 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.70%. The 2022 estimates are for NanoString Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 9.70%.

NSTG Dividends

NanoString Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 27 and March 03.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.87% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares while 106.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 107.61%. There are 106.68% institutions holding the NanoString Technologies Inc. stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 13.40% of the shares, roughly 6.23 million NSTG shares worth $79.12 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.24% or 6.16 million shares worth $78.18 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2022 were Fidelity OTC Portfolio and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port. With 2.43 million shares estimated at $32.93 million under it, the former controlled 5.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port held about 4.09% of the shares, roughly 1.9 million shares worth around $24.13 million.