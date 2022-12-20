Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the last trading session, 1.01 million Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s per share price at $0.32 changed hands at -$0.03 or -10.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $35.77M. MBIO’s last price was a discount, traded about -515.62% off its 52-week high of $1.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.35, which suggests the last value was -9.37% down since then. When we look at Mustang Bio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 359.83K.

Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) trade information

Instantly MBIO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -24.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4300 on Monday, 12/19/22 subtracted -10.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -80.99%, with the 5-day performance at -24.86% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) is -39.28% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.22 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 93.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MBIO’s forecast low is $4.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2087.5% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1150.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Mustang Bio Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -49.10% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Mustang Bio Inc. will fall -5.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 4.50% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -8.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Mustang Bio Inc. earnings to increase by 33.80%.

MBIO Dividends

Mustang Bio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 10 and November 14.

Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.42% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares while 17.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.76%. There are 17.32% institutions holding the Mustang Bio Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 2.18% of the shares, roughly 2.29 million MBIO shares worth $1.34 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.15% or 2.26 million shares worth $1.32 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.07 million shares estimated at $0.63 million under it, the former controlled 1.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.89% of the shares, roughly 0.93 million shares worth around $0.55 million.