Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch MLCO Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 6.33 million Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.13. With the company’s per share price at $11.07 changed hands at -$0.96 or -7.98% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.84B. MLCO’s last price was a discount, traded about -11.56% off its 52-week high of $12.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.06, which suggests the last value was 63.32% up since then. When we look at Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.77 million.

Analysts gave the Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended MLCO as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.8.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) trade information

Instantly MLCO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.91%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 12.35 on Monday, 12/19/22 subtracted -7.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.74%, with the 5-day performance at -3.91% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) is 44.90% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.5 days.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 103.12% over the past 6 months, a -33.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will fall -135.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -28.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -25.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $483 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $480.61 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -47.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited earnings to increase by 35.80%.

MLCO Dividends

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 27 and March 03.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares while 43.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 43.38%. There are 43.38% institutions holding the Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stock share, with ARGA Investment Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 6.64% of the shares, roughly 29.57 million MLCO shares worth $327.34 million.

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.31% or 19.2 million shares worth $212.56 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard International Value Fund. With 11.09 million shares estimated at $122.76 million under it, the former controlled 2.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Value Fund held about 2.37% of the shares, roughly 10.56 million shares worth around $116.94 million.