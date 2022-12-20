Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the latest trading session, 0.76 million Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.72. With the company’s most recent per share price at $21.41 changing hands around $0.23 or 1.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.83B. LTHM’s current price is a discount, trading about -69.92% off its 52-week high of $36.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.35, which suggests the last value was 9.62% up since then. When we look at Livent Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.43 million.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) trade information

Instantly LTHM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 24.61 on Monday, 12/19/22 added 1.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.13%, with the 5-day performance at -11.49% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) is -24.71% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.58 days.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Livent Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.79% over the past 6 months, a 655.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Livent Corporation will rise 1,233.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 425.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 105.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $251.92 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Livent Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $261.27 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $103.6 million and $122.9 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 143.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 112.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -60.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Livent Corporation earnings to increase by 102.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.00% per year.

LTHM Dividends

Livent Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 15 and February 20.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.74% of Livent Corporation shares while 91.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.98%. There are 91.30% institutions holding the Livent Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 14.50% of the shares, roughly 26.0 million LTHM shares worth $590.0 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.95% or 17.85 million shares worth $404.93 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 13.07 million shares estimated at $400.66 million under it, the former controlled 7.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.65% of the shares, roughly 4.75 million shares worth around $107.85 million.