Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the last trading session, 1.0 million Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.03 changed hands at -$0.07 or -1.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $898.01M. LICY’s last price was a discount, traded about -108.75% off its 52-week high of $10.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.01, which suggests the last value was 0.4% up since then. When we look at Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.39 million.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) trade information

Instantly LICY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.92 on Monday, 12/19/22 subtracted -1.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.50%, with the 5-day performance at -9.86% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) is -16.86% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.45 days.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -33.73% over the past 6 months, a 41.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will fall -36.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -7.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 137.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.98 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023 will be $13.49 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.39 million and $7.07 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 127.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 90.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. earnings to decrease by -48.60%.

LICY Dividends

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on September 14.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.10% of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. shares while 39.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.42%. There are 39.27% institutions holding the Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. stock share, with Covalis Capital LLP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 5.79% of the shares, roughly 10.15 million LICY shares worth $69.84 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.54% or 6.21 million shares worth $42.7 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. With 3.02 million shares estimated at $16.04 million under it, the former controlled 1.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held about 1.30% of the shares, roughly 2.27 million shares worth around $12.09 million.