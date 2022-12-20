Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF)

In the last trading session, 1.67 million Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.24. With the company’s per share price at $0.46 changed hands at -$0.04 or -8.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $128.01M. BITF’s last price was a discount, traded about -1210.87% off its 52-week high of $6.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.43, which suggests the last value was 6.52% up since then. When we look at Bitfarms Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.96 million.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) trade information

Instantly BITF was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.37%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5500 on Monday, 12/19/22 subtracted -8.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -90.89%, with the 5-day performance at -8.37% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) is -31.95% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.9 days.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Bitfarms Ltd. earnings to increase by 168.10%.

BITF Dividends

Bitfarms Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 14.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.54% of Bitfarms Ltd. shares while 17.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.80%. There are 17.01% institutions holding the Bitfarms Ltd. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 6.17% of the shares, roughly 12.3 million BITF shares worth $13.77 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.28% or 2.55 million shares worth $2.86 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF. With 6.87 million shares estimated at $10.03 million under it, the former controlled 3.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF held about 1.09% of the shares, roughly 2.18 million shares worth around $2.29 million.