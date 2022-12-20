Let’s Jump Into The FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.98 million FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.86 changed hands at -$0.6 or -5.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.43B. FREY’s last price was a discount, traded about -71.81% off its 52-week high of $16.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.42, which suggests the last value was 34.89% up since then. When we look at FREYR Battery’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.27 million.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) trade information

Instantly FREY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 11.83 on Monday, 12/19/22 subtracted -5.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.81%, with the 5-day performance at -12.74% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) is -32.42% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.48 days.

FREYR Battery (FREY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the FREYR Battery share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 37.13% over the past 6 months, a 14.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for FREYR Battery will fall -12.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 3.30% for the next quarter.

2 analysts are of the opinion that FREYR Battery’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $2.83 million.

The 2022 estimates are for FREYR Battery earnings to decrease by -4.00%.

FREY Dividends

FREYR Battery is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 14.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.68% of FREYR Battery shares while 43.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.95%. There are 43.06% institutions holding the FREYR Battery stock share, with Sylebra Capital Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.16% of the shares, roughly 12.8 million FREY shares worth $126.24 million.

Kim, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.23% or 11.5 million shares worth $113.39 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and VanEck Global Resources Fund. With 1.28 million shares estimated at $12.66 million under it, the former controlled 0.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Global Resources Fund held about 0.64% of the shares, roughly 0.9 million shares worth around $8.83 million.