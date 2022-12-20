Landos Biopharma Inc. Is Forecast To Drop -387.8% To Hit Consensus Price Target

In the last trading session, 3.86 million Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.41 changed hands at $0.15 or 56.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $24.20M. LABP’s last price was a discount, traded about -1302.44% off its 52-week high of $5.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.21, which suggests the last value was 48.78% up since then. When we look at Landos Biopharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 371.76K.

Analysts gave the Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended LABP as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Landos Biopharma Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) trade information

Instantly LABP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 42.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4700 on Monday, 12/19/22 added 56.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -91.41%, with the 5-day performance at 42.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) is 51.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 61130.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.66 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.10, meaning bulls need an upside of 62.73% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LABP’s forecast low is $0.20 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -387.8% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 51.22% for it to hit the projected low.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Landos Biopharma Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -49.11% over the past 6 months, a -1.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Landos Biopharma Inc. will fall -333.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.30% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Landos Biopharma Inc. earnings to decrease by -36.10%.

LABP Dividends

Landos Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 14 and November 18.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.48% of Landos Biopharma Inc. shares while 58.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.00%. There are 58.90% institutions holding the Landos Biopharma Inc. stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 36.94% of the shares, roughly 14.87 million LABP shares worth $10.82 million.

RTW Investments LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.62% or 4.28 million shares worth $3.11 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 0.26 million shares estimated at $0.17 million under it, the former controlled 0.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.37% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $0.11 million.