Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 1.21 million Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $26.39 changed hands at -$1.87 or -6.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.43B. KYMR’s last price was a discount, traded about -151.8% off its 52-week high of $66.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.15, which suggests the last value was 50.17% up since then. When we look at Kymera Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 749.24K.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) trade information

Instantly KYMR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 34.24 on Monday, 12/19/22 subtracted -6.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -58.43%, with the 5-day performance at -5.75% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) is -5.48% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.7 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.54 days.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kymera Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 54.87% over the past 6 months, a -33.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kymera Therapeutics Inc. will fall -32.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -13.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $15.51 million. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Kymera Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $27.97 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $20.34 million and $15.28 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -23.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 83.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for Kymera Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -70.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -14.90% per year.

KYMR Dividends

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 27.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.11% of Kymera Therapeutics Inc. shares while 96.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.87%. There are 96.49% institutions holding the Kymera Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 12.57% of the shares, roughly 6.88 million KYMR shares worth $135.38 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.55% or 5.22 million shares worth $102.87 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. With 1.95 million shares estimated at $42.39 million under it, the former controlled 3.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held about 3.15% of the shares, roughly 1.72 million shares worth around $33.88 million.