Is Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ: UDMY) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 1.27 million Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.69 changed hands at -$0.36 or -3.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.57B. UDMY’s last price was a discount, traded about -86.16% off its 52-week high of $19.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.47, which suggests the last value was 11.41% up since then. When we look at Udemy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 502.48K.

Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) trade information

Instantly UDMY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.44%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 12.81 on Monday, 12/19/22 subtracted -3.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -45.29%, with the 5-day performance at -13.44% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) is -25.56% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.56 days.

Udemy Inc. (UDMY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Udemy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -12.02% over the past 6 months, a 25.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Udemy Inc. will fall -325.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $156.01 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Udemy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $167.16 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $129.56 million and $137.95 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 20.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for Udemy Inc. earnings to decrease by -1.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 26.80% per year.

UDMY Dividends

Udemy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 02.

Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.10% of Udemy Inc. shares while 74.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.69%. There are 74.26% institutions holding the Udemy Inc. stock share, with Insight Holdings Group, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 30.10% of the shares, roughly 42.03 million UDMY shares worth $429.15 million.

Naspers Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.26% or 17.12 million shares worth $174.8 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.64 million shares estimated at $16.76 million under it, the former controlled 1.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.13% of the shares, roughly 1.57 million shares worth around $19.0 million.