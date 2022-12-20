Is BlackSky Technology Inc.’s (NYSE: BKSY) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the last trading session, 1.16 million BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.67 changed hands at -$0.17 or -9.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $202.67M. BKSY’s last price was a discount, traded about -317.37% off its 52-week high of $6.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.00, which suggests the last value was 40.12% up since then. When we look at BlackSky Technology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 697.24K.

Instantly BKSY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -22.69%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.2500 on Monday, 12/19/22 subtracted -9.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -62.81%, with the 5-day performance at -22.69% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) is -9.24% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.08 days.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 90.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $16.74 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that BlackSky Technology Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $19.26 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.94 million and $11.49 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 110.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 67.60%.

The 2022 estimates are for BlackSky Technology Inc. earnings to decrease by -705.70%.

BKSY Dividends

BlackSky Technology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 20 and February 24.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.57% of BlackSky Technology Inc. shares while 29.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.84%. There are 29.69% institutions holding the BlackSky Technology Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 2.54% of the shares, roughly 3.08 million BKSY shares worth $7.11 million.

Jana Partners LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.35% or 2.84 million shares worth $6.57 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.14 million shares estimated at $4.94 million under it, the former controlled 1.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.62% of the shares, roughly 0.75 million shares worth around $1.74 million.