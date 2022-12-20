Investor Confidence Declines As Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) Shares Lose -$0.05

In the latest trading session, 0.47 million Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.82 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.56% at last look, the market valuation stands at $471.88M. NNOX’s current price is a discount, trading about -121.09% off its 52-week high of $19.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.23, which suggests the last value was 6.69% up since then. When we look at Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 485.63K.

Analysts gave the Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended NNOX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.44.

Instantly NNOX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 10.09 on Monday, 12/19/22 subtracted -0.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.00%, with the 5-day performance at -9.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) is -24.25% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 75.15% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NNOX’s forecast low is $35.50 with $35.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -302.49% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -302.49% for it to hit the projected low.

Data shows that the Nano-X Imaging Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -17.95% over the past 6 months, a -24.60% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will rise 2.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 9.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 630.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.09 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $3.65 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.3 million and $1.81 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 137.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 101.90%.

The 2022 estimates are for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. earnings to decrease by -4.30%.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.26% of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. shares while 17.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.98%. There are 17.78% institutions holding the Nano-X Imaging Ltd. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 5.69% of the shares, roughly 2.96 million NNOX shares worth $26.38 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.71% or 0.89 million shares worth $7.93 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. With 1.05 million shares estimated at $9.32 million under it, the former controlled 2.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF held about 0.82% of the shares, roughly 0.43 million shares worth around $3.8 million.