Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the latest trading session, 0.96 million Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.58. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.90 changing hands around $0.04 or 4.62% at last look, the market valuation stands at $439.12M. GTE’s current price is a discount, trading about -138.89% off its 52-week high of $2.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.66, which suggests the last value was 26.67% up since then. When we look at Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.75 million.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) trade information

Instantly GTE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.53%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9400 on Monday, 12/19/22 added 4.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.74%, with the 5-day performance at -6.53% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) is -30.24% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.52 days.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will fall -38.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -77.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $110k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $110k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 37.76%. The 2022 estimates are for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 266.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.30% per year.

GTE Dividends

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 20 and February 24.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.32% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares while 33.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.75%. There are 33.94% institutions holding the Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock share, with GMT Capital Corp the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 5.68% of the shares, roughly 20.95 million GTE shares worth $24.09 million.

Royal Bank of Canada holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.74% or 17.5 million shares worth $20.12 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. With 6.57 million shares estimated at $8.81 million under it, the former controlled 1.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio held about 0.52% of the shares, roughly 1.92 million shares worth around $2.57 million.